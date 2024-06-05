Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $298.75

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.75 and last traded at $298.08, with a volume of 17639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.47.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.88.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

