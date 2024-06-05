Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $236.46

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.46 and last traded at $236.46, with a volume of 8751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.56.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.