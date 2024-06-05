Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $236.46

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.46 and last traded at $236.46, with a volume of 8751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.56.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
