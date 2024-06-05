Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $490.13

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $490.13 and last traded at $490.12, with a volume of 2000340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $485.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.69. The company has a market cap of $444.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

