Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. 3,989,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

