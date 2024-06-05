Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $281.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.71.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
