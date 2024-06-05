Verge One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.39 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $97.54 million and $4.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,763.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.62 or 0.00674947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00118466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00231039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00062744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00088791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.