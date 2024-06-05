Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $99.81 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $99.81 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,216.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.88 or 0.00703327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00119348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00230139 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00089599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

