Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $99.81 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $99.81 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,216.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.88 or 0.00703327 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00119348 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008469 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00041775 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00230139 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00061626 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00089599 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Verge
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
