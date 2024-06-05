Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Trading Up 1%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 11,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 3,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Vericity at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

