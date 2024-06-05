Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.2 %

VRSK stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.28. 667,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,805. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $261.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

