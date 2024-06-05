Vertiv Holdings Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Vertiv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vertiv has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $5.03 on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

