VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Announces GBX 1.42 Dividend

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON GSEO opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.00) on Wednesday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.20 ($1.25). The company has a market cap of £321.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3,899.55 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.11.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile
