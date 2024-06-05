VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Announces GBX 1.42 Dividend

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON GSEO opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.00) on Wednesday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.20 ($1.25). The company has a market cap of £321.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3,899.55 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.11.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

