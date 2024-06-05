Viking (NYSE:VIK) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Viking alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Viking Stock Up 1.2 %

About Viking

VIK stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.