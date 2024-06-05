VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.3%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 490.50 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.30). 93,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 235,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.32).
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 477.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 120.98.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -632.18%.
Insider Activity at VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
