Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $993,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock worth $777,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

