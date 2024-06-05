Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Trading Down 0.1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.80 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.73). 4,329,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,847,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.20 ($2.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 0.1 %

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.