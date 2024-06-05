Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Trading Up 2.5%

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 78,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,881,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Vivani Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.22.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

