Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a P/E ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.