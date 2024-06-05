Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a P/E ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

