Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Cut by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

VMC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.09. The company had a trading volume of 427,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

