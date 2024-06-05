W.W. Grainger (GWW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/29/2024 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $975.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,000.00.

5/29/2024 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2024 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2024 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2024 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,000.00.

4/29/2024 – W.W. Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,000.00 to $975.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $890.27. 199,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,712. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.01 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $913.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

