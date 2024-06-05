Waterfall Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,908,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,067,000. Ready Capital comprises about 55.1% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Ready Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,150 shares of company stock worth $189,030. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 291,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

