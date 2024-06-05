Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Stock Up 0.6 %

WSO stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.49. The stock had a trading volume of 211,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,964. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.88 and a 1-year high of $491.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.02 and a 200 day moving average of $419.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

