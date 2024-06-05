WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0662 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $228.44 million and $4.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06454759 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,979,233.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

