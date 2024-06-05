WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Trading Down 6.3%

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 410,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 264,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of £8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.43.

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

