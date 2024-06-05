Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Position Raised by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $4,190,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. 554,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,238. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.