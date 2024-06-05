WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.93. Approximately 79,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 136,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,198.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after buying an additional 432,877 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,500,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

