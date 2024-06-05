Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.67

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.67 and last traded at $75.17, with a volume of 4989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Workiva Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Workiva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Workiva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Workiva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

