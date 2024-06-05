Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Workspace Group Stock Up 4.9 %

WKP opened at GBX 578.06 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 617 ($7.91). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 522.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

