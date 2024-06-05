Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %
WWH stock opened at GBX 350.62 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Worldwide Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355.57 ($4.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,326.67 and a beta of 0.29.
