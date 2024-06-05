Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

WWH stock opened at GBX 350.62 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Worldwide Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355.57 ($4.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,326.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

About Worldwide Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.