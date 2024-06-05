Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 25,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 137,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Xiaomi in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Xiaomi Price Performance

Xiaomi Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

