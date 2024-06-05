Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading Down 2.8%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.05. 182,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 832,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 485,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

