Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading Down 2.8%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.05. 182,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 832,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 485,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

