York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading Down 0.9%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
