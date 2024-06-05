Zentry (ZENT) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $218.17 million and $23.25 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,431,728,337 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,430,648,821.324534 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03889271 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $22,719,543.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

