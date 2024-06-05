Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lowered by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8 %

ZBH traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 329,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,573. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

