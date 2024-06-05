Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 8.4% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 155,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 589,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYME has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $630.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 427,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

