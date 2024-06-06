106,156 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 974.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 163,530 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

