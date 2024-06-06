16,319 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Purchased by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 252,520 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,453,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 110,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,122. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.