1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Newmont worth $34,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 9,817,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

