1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $38,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MOO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 54,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,247. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $780.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

