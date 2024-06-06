1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,655 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Teck Resources worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 526,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 2,734,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

