1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,448 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Manulife Financial worth $159,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $473,568,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

