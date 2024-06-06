1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 71,965 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,965 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.77. 1,977,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,283. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

