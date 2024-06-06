1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,310 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 3,089,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $250.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

