1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.40 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 317,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $92.93. 105,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.93. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

