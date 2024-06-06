1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $449.79 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,338 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of ServiceNow worth $449,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $703.16. 1,406,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $735.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

