1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 117,207 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $271,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 150,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $146.42. 5,012,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,871. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.