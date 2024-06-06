1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of McDonald’s worth $512,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average of $282.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

