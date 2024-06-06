1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 142,111 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142,111 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.80% of CDW worth $243,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CDW by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.81. 530,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

