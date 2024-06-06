18,910 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.98. 1,309,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469,059. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

