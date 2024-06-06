2,196 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,937. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $638.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

