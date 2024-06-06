27,865 Shares in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF makes up about 1.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000.
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $275.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61.
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
